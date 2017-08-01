Wedding Drama! Amy Roloff’s Boyfriend & Ex Matt’s Girlfriend To Both Attend Molly’s Nuptials

Molly Roloff will be a blushing bride on August 5, but not because of her wedding! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that her parents are bringing the drama to their family farm.

“Chris Marek is attending Molly Roloff‘s wedding this Saturday as Amy’s date,” a source told Radar, noting that Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff will also be in attendance!

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

Amy, 52, began dating Chris, 54, shortly after she finalized her divorce after a nearly 30-year marriage to Matt early last year.

Meanwhile, Matt, 55, began wooing his former assistant, 49.

Amy was blindsided by Matt and Caryn’s romance, and fans slammed the Little People Big World star for his “tacky choice.”

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!

Molly, 23, announced her engagement in two separate photos with her parents in December.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.