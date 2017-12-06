Scheana’s Pain! Ex Mike Makes Shocking Return To ‘VPR’ With New ‘Love Of His Life’

Scheana Marie moved on from her ex-husband Mike Shay, but now RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the troubled musician is returning this season to Vanderpump Rules — and flaunting his new girlfriend!

“Mike is finally over Scheana and has been posting about his new girlfriend non-stop on social media,” an insider said. “He is telling his friends that the new girl is the love of his life!”

As fans know, Shay, 30, posted on Instagram that he was done with the show and Marie after the two were forced to confront each other at the season five reunion!

PHOTOS: Shocking Affairs, Hookups & Sex Scenes! Scheana Shay’s Top 10 Secrets & Scandals

Clearly, that is not the case and the source told Radar that she is “still reaching out to her ex-husband”

Marie, 32, gushed over her new boyfriend, Robert Parks Valetta in the VPR season premiere on December 4, 2017 but as Radar readers know, the pair was already broken up in real life and she was “devastated” over the split.

With the new season kicking off, Marie and Valetta were thrown into social situations with each other.

“Scheana has been spending time with Rob more so lately while he is in L.A. at her premiere party and other festivities,” the insider claimed.

PHOTOS: Scheana Shay’s Costar Claims Mike ‘Probably Knew What He’d Done That Created This’

“However, the two are not back together and she has recently been trying to reach out to Mike.”

Marie and Shay tied the knot in 2014 and separated just two years later over claims that he had a severe substance abuse issue.

Do you think that Mike Shay is using his new girlfriend to make Sheana Marie jealous? Sound off in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.