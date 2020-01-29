Twins Brie & Nikki Bella Pregnant At Same Time: Learn The Details

Bella Twins Reveal They’re Both Pregnant & Brie Was Furious When Nikki Told Her! Nikki says she thought she’d never get to be a mother during John Cena relationship.

The Bella twins are both pregnant!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella revealed they found out they’re both expecting within days of each other.

“People are going to think that we planned it — but you can’t really plan a pregnancy,” Brie said.

Brie, 36, and husband Daniel Bryan had been trying for about eight months when she got the happy news. Nikki, 36, meanwhile had just gotten engaged to former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev when she learned she was pregnant.

Photo Credit:Shutterstock (2)

Brie said she and Daniel went on a trip to France with Nikki to meet Artem’s family, and when they returned, her pregnancy test came out positive. “I was like, ‘Oh s**t,’” she recalled.

“Two days later I was in yoga and kept feeling that I needed to take a test,” Nikki said. “Like, am I getting twin vibes because Brie just told me she’s pregnant? When my test said ‘pregnant,’ I had to sit down.”

When Nikki told Brie the news, Brie said she replied: “’This is a nightmare!’”

“I feel like there was a cuss word,” Nikki joked. “She literally didn’t talk to me for a week.”

The former WWE stars admitted they’re used to doing everything together — their wrestling careers and their show — but they never expected a joint pregnancy.

“I had to digest it all. She and Artem had just gotten engaged,” Brie said of the moment Nikki told her she was pregnant. “And she was shocked by the engagement! I think everything felt fast for her, and I’m her twin, so she talks to me about a lot. When you have a conversation like that, you get deep. Then the next day she told me she was pregnant. I thought it was a joke! My hormones were also going crazy.”

Nikki admitted her pregnancy took her by surprise, and for about a week she could not wrap her head around it. Artem, 37, however, was instantly excited. “He didn’t even know what to say,” Nikki recalled. “He started to cry! Then I got emotional and cried. It was really romantic.”

Now, Nikki is excited to welcome her first child. In the interview, she admitted that during her six-year relationship with John Cena — who was adamant about not having kids — she thought she thought she would never get to be a mother. The two called off their engagement twice due to their differing priorities.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed of my whole life, so when I thought it was going to be taken from me, it was really difficult. It makes me so emotional,” Nikki said of her pregnancy. “Though I wasn’t ready for it and even though I’m really sick, I can’t believe I’m going to be a mom!”

Nikki also admitted that while she’s head-over-heels for her husband-to-be, she knows she will “never fully move on” from John, 42.

“It took me a while to commit to Artem, but I was falling in love with him so fast,” she said. “I get protective of him because he constantly gets compared.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, John has now moved on with brunette engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. The two recently made their red-carpet debut as a couple.