Christmas Miracle: Teresa Giudice’s Father Released From Hospital After Medical Scare

Teresa Giudice was given a Christmas miracle when her father was released from the hospital after fighting off a brutal case of pneumonia, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“He’s out and recovering well,” a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Radar.

As Radar first reported, Giacinto Gorga, 74, was rushed to a local New Jersey hospital in November and put in the Intensive Care Unit. His devoted daughter, 45, cancelled her appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live to be by his side.

“Teresa was afraid she was going to lose her dad,” the family insider told Radar.

Ever the professional, Giudice filmed the RHONJ reunion show while her ailing father was in the hospital and continued her social appearances, but she was relieved about his release.

“Teresa is so happy he’s getting better,” the source told Radar.

Meanwhile, Giudice is still mourning the death of her mother, Antonia Gorga, who passed away in March. The reality mom of four posted a picture of her headstone with a fresh bouquet of white flowers on December 14.

