More Heartbreak: Teresa Giudice’s Father Rushed To Hospital With Pneumonia

Teresa Giudice’s ailing father was rushed to the hospital and is suffering from a serious case of pneumonia multiple insiders confirmed to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Giacinto Gorga, 74, was taken to a local New Jersey hospital on Tuesday, devastating his daughter.

“He’s in the hospital with pneumonia,” RHONJ insider Tom Murro told Radar.

Another source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Radar about the severity of the situation.

“He was rushed to the hospital,” a source said. “It’s so sad, he’s a great man.”

Giudice lost her mother, Antonia Gorga, less than a year ago at just 66 years old.

She was openly crushed about her mother’s death, and cried over it many times on the current season of her hit show.

Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, was in the midst of serving his lengthy prison term, leaving her alone with her brother, Joe Gorga, to care for their tearful father.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, a friend of the Gorga family, told Radar recently that Giacinto was a “lost soul” since his wife passed away.

“I asked how is your dad doing, and he gave me the look, as good as he can,” Valestro told Radar of his last chat with Joe Gorga.

