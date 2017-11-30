Medical Crisis: Teresa Giudice Skips ‘WWHL’ To Stay With Ailing Father In ICU

Teresa Giudice was forced to cancel her Wednesday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live after her hospitalized father was moved to the intensive care unit in a New Jersey facility, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Giudice was scheduled to be a guest on Andy Cohen’s live late-night talk show, but a source close to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star told Radar she was not comfortable with leaving her beloved dad Giacinto Gorga‘s side.

“He’s in intensive care,” the insider told Radar about 74-year-old. “That’s why Teresa canceled.”

Giudice and Robin Lord Taylor were slated to appear together on the show, but her RHONJ co-star Danielle Staub is filling in for her last minute.

As Radar previously reported, Giudice’s father is suffering from pneumonia and was taken to a local New Jersey hospital on Tuesday.

“He’s a great man,” a friend of Giudice told Radar.

The family was devastated in March when Antonia Gorga passed away at age 66.

Her death crushed her only daughter, who was filming RHONJ when the tragedy occurred.

Giudice is struggling to care for her entire family, including her four daughters and her father, while her husband, Joe Giudice, remains behind bars serving his lengthy prison sentence.

