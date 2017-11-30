The Show Must Go On! Heartbroken Teresa Films ‘RHONJ’ Reunion After Dad Hospitalized

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed up to the reunion show taping on Thursday morning, after spending the entire night before with her father in the hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

“All of the ladies love Teresa,” an on-set spy revealed.

“They hugged her and told her she was so brave for coming to work in the middle of her dad’s hospitalization.”

As Radar first reported, Giacinto Gorga, 74,was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was suffering from a serious bout of pneumonia.

The Bravolebrity skipped appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night to spend time with her dad, but she was right on time for filming the next day.

A friend of Giudice’s told Radar that her father is holding on. “He’s a great man.”

Giudice was devastated in March when her mother, Antonia Gorga, passed away at age 66.

