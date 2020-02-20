Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kat Fight! Sofia Richie Stands Up To Nemesis Kourtney Kardashian — ‘She Won’t Be Bullied!’ Scott Disick ‘is right in the middle of it all,’ says a source.

Now that she’s formally quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Sofia Richie is done playing nice with Kourtney Kardashian – and she’s got no qualms about finally standing up to her longtime nemesis!

“Sofia has literally spent years biting her lip and dealing with all of Kourt’s attitude, but now she’s totally done with it,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“She’s taking the initiative and making it known that she won’t be bullied or talked down to anymore,” said the source.

Photo Credit:E! Entertainment; MEGA

As Radar previously reported, Sofia, 21, and 40-year-old Kourtney have had a tense relationship since the model began dating the reality star’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick in 2017.

And Sofia used her desire to become an actress as an excuse to disentangle herself from the Kardashian empire.

“I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear! I’m gonna be doing acting stuff really soon,” she recently told Entertainment Tonight.

While Sofia can get away from the clan, Scott, 36, won’t have such an easy time.

“Scott is right in the middle of it all, but he’s actually impressed with Sofia’s hardheaded new approach,” the insider said, noting, “He told her to play nice and got her to follow Kourt again [on social media] after she made a statement by deleting her.”

At the same time, “Scott’s told Kourtney it’s time to show respect and stop being so self-absorbed when they’re all together,” said the source.