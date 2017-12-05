Top-Secret Wedding? Selena ‘Ready To Start A Family’ With ‘Soulmate’ Bieber

Selena Gomez needs to follow her own advice and “Slow Down” when it comes to back-on boyfriend, Justin Bieber!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, are “convinced” that they are meant to be together forever — and are already talking marriage!

“Justin told Selena that he wants to make her his wife and she is 100 percent all about it,” a friend of Gomez’s said, adding, “She fully believes that he has been saved by Jesus Christ because that is what he told her!”

“She fully believes that Justin is her soulmate and is saying she’s ready to start a family with him.”

As fans know, the “Sorry” bad-boy singer and Gomez reconciled last month while Gomez was still dating The Weeknd.

Since then, Jelena have been inseparable — causing great concern for her close friends and family!

“Everyone is skeptical but no one will say anything to her because she will not listen,” the insider revealed to Radar.

“Selena is living by the seam of her pants right now and is focused on her stardom again. She knows that her stock is rising and she thinks that he is the reason.”

