Selena Gomez Can’t Stop Smiling On Sweet Church Date With Justin Bieber!

Selena Gomez
could not stop smiling on her attest date with on-again boyfriend Justin Bieber
! The two were spotted attending a late-night church service in Beverly Hills. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest photos.
Less than a month after rekindling their love, Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber, 23, could not look happier! The “Wolves” singer and her love have been spending every second together ever since she recovered from her brutal kidney transplant
.
Various sources have claimed that the duo has even moved in together and is now looking to purchase a mansion of their own.
Pals have said that they intend to spend the rest of their lives together and are excited to start a family.
After battling with addiction, both stars took to God to remake themselves and improve their wild lifestyles.
What do you think of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s most recent church date? Sound off in the comments below.
