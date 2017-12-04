Nip Slip! Selena Gomez Lets It All Out In Skimpy See-Through Top

Selena Gomez just stepped out in a see-through shirt – and her nipple was totally exposed! The singer was pictured leaving Capitol Radio in London this Monday morning, and as she greeted fans, cameras captured her shocking wardrobe malfunction. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Stunning singer Selena Gomez is getting racier by the minute! During her latest outing in London, the now-blonde star was caught going braless while rocking a skin-tight black top that turned out to be practically see-through! Photo credit: BACKGRID

She smiled next to fans as she headed to her car after leaving Capitol Radio – yet her bright red lip color was the last thing photographers focused on! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Gomez's style has completely changed in the last few months. The star went from feminine florals to grungy edge and retro-chic vibes. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her latest look consisted of a vintage patterned coat, black skinny jeans and a matching sheer top. She rocked vibrant lipstick and her cool new blonde lob. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After her kidney surgery, Gomez, 25, has been almost unrecognizable when it come to her style and low-key lifestyle. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Justin Bieber, 23, and was even spotted hanging out with him in a sketchy gang-filled LA neighborhood. Sources have said that she spends most of her time with on-again boyfriend , 23, and was even spotted hanging out with him in a sketchy gang-filled LA neighborhood. Photo credit: BACKGRID