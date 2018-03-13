‘RHOC’ Gone Wild! Watch Boozy Shannon & Tamra Drunk Dance On Bar In Mexico

RHOC Girls Gone Wild!

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador let loose on vacation in Puerto Vallarta and RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive video of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars dancing on the bar in a booze-fueled frenzy!

The formerly feuding RHOC stars were caught at the Puerto Vallarta hotspot Andale restaurant on Saturday, February 24, 2018 by a spywitness who shared the video and details of the fun-loving housewives.

“When we arrived they were walking in,” the eagle-eyed vacationer told Radar about Gunvalson, Judge and Beador.

“They planted themselves right in front of bar. They were drinking, talking and dancing.”

“Tamra was the first one to get up on the bar. She was dancing on the bar by herself. A guy kept trying to look up her shirt,” the source snitched to Radar.

The life of the party, Judge grabbed the soon-to-be single Beador up with her on the bar during Rod Stewart’s Do Ya Think I’m Sexy. “She pulled Shannon up on the bar and they both danced for the crowd.”

While Judge was dancing, her off-the-shoulder white blouse slipped down and her nipple popped out!

But her bestie Beador warned her about the nip slip and she quickly pulled it back up.

“They tried to get Vicki to get up and dance with them on the bar, but she wouldn’t get up there,” the partier told Radar.

And true to form, the RHOC stars were knocking back the booze.

“They all seemed drunk and wild.”

Check out Radar’s exclusive video of Vicki, Tamra and Shannon going wild on vacation!

