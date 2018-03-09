‘RHOC’ Revenge! Shannon Beador Hit With Major Shade By Ex-Hubby’s Girlfriend

So shady!

David Beador’s new girlfriend threw some serious shade at his soon-to-be ex-wife, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador, taking their bitter feud to a new low RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Lesley Cook, the younger blonde replacement David was dating, posted a picture on her Instagram account with her son and tagged the location as The Quiet Woman, the restaurant where Shannon had a major meltdown on the hit Bravo show.

“HBD Lovely,” Cook wrote in the caption of the picture with her arms around her son outside the restaurant where Shannon had an epic blowout with Kelly Dodd in the last season of RHOC.

Bickering with each other, Dodd slammed Shannon, who was 40-pounds overweight at the time and still miserably married to David.

“Calm down, girl. Maybe you need some hormones or something for your body,” Dodd said and Shannon ripped into her.

“Read between these lines you f**king b*tch,” Shannon said while flipping Dodd off.

“Keep eating!” Dodd taunted her, and Shannon threw her plate across the table.

After the meltdown, Shannon and David had dinner with Tamra and Eddie Judge at The Quiet Woman in July 2017, the night before the fight episode aired, and she posted the picture on Instagram, tagging the infamous restaurant.

Cook and David had been flaunting their relationship since his split from Shannon, sharing cute pictures from their trips together and gushing over each other in their comments.

Originally using the hastag #discreet, David was secretive about their romance, but after Radar revealed the news they boldly proclaimed their love for each other online.

And Shannon had happily moved on. “Shannon doesn’t care about David dating someone new,” an insider told Radar. “She’s so happy with her life right now, she looks so hot and is thrilled to be filming with the ladies she loves again.

