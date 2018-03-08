The Truce Is Off! Tamra Throws ‘Hateful’ Jab At Vicki After Brief Reconciliation

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 is definitely going to be an unlucky one for veteran housewife, Vicki Gunvalson!

Just one week after Gunvalson, 55, was slammed on social media by co-star Kelly Dodd, 43, for her involvement in hooking Kelly’s ex-husband Michael up with his new woman, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the O.G. from the O.C. is now at war, again, with longtime nemesis, Tamra Judge!

On Monday, Gunvalson shared a throwback photo of herself and an employee named David posing for the NoH8 campaign. Instead of showing some love, Judge – who reconciled with Gunvalson on last season’s finale – commented on her co-star’s photo with some serious hate!

“Love the message but too bad he’s such a hateful person who attacks innocent people” Judge, 50, wrote in the comments.

But why would Judge – who once posed for the NoH8 campaign herself – throw shade at Gunvalson’s photo?

According to a RHOC insider, “Tamra flipped the f**k out when she saw Vicki’s photo with David because David is close friends with her former BFF Ricky Santana who told everyone that he walked in on her husband Eddie Judge having gay sex with a man. And he did it at Vicki’s birthday party!”

“Tamra got so mad at Vicki when she saw that she posted a photo with David because she thought that Vicki was trying to come for her again!”

And although Gunvalson took the high road by deleting Tamra’s hateful comment, her fans clearly did not!

Among the nastiest comments, Gunvalson’s follower TheKellyGirl99 wrote, “Tamra used to be my favorite, but after your bitter, mean girl and evil side came out I can never look at you the same. You always play the victim card after someone defends themselves against your pot-stirring poisonous words and behavior. You used to be beautiful on the outside and inside. You are one of the worse Christian examples on television. Please don’t proclaim being one until you start behaving like one! #Outoftheabundanceoftheheartspeaksthemouth-Matthew12:34.”

