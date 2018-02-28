‘RHOC’ Enemies! Kelly Dodd ‘Not Buying’ Vicki’s ‘Lies’ About Ex-Husband Hookup

What happens in Vegas, doesn’t always stay in Vegas!

Last week, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, 42, slammed former best friend Vicki Gunvalson, 56, on Twitter – claiming that she and boyfriend Steve Lodge betrayed her by intentionally setting up ex-husband Michael, 60, with one of their mutual friends while on a recent vacation to Sin City.

And now, after Gunvalson denied any wrongdoing, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Dodd went ballistic on-camera – and it will all play out on the upcoming season 13 of RHOC!

PHOTOS: Divorce Back On? ‘RHOC’ Kelly Dodd Lists $6.25M Mansion

“Vicki has tried doing everything she can to back pedal on this one, and she insist that she did not purposely try to set Michael up with her and Steve’s mutual friend,” a source close to Dodd said.

“She told Kelly that the hookup happened organically while they were on vacation, and that she didn’t mean to hurt her at all.”

But Dodd still isn’t buying her former bestie’s story, the source claims.

“Kelly obviously thinks that Vicki is full of s**t and so does the rest of the cast. Vicki was supposed to be her friend, and now Kelly just thinks that she is nothing but a backstabbing b****h,” the insider told Radar.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

“But Kelly is moving on from this and is not going to waste any more time worrying about her ex-husband — and ex-friend!”

However, as fans know, Gunvalson does not take kindly to being called a liar by one of her co-stars, and she’s not begging for her friend back.

“Vicki isn’t even trying to kiss Kelly’s a** at this point because she really believes that she did not do anything wrong,” a source close to Gunvalson told Radar.

PHOTOS: Woo, Hoo! ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s 15 Top Secrets & Scandals

“Vicki honestly likes Michael, and she cannot change the fact that Michael and Steve are close friends now. Kelly knows that the two are friends, so for her to try and put the blame on Vicki is just complete crap!”

Do you think that it is Vicki Gunvalson’s fault that Michael Dodd hooked up with one of her and boyfriend Steve Lodge’s friends in Las Vegas? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.