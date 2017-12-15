When Harry Met Meghan: Pals Tell All On Prince’s Obsession With The American Actress

Meghan Markle shocked the world when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry this November.

The actress-turned-princess quickly became the symbol of hope for many mixed-raced Americans and women everywhere.

While her estranged sister claimed Meghan had always dreamt of marrying a royal, it seems Harry was the one who first caught interest in the gorgeous star.

In REELZ’s new episode, When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance, friends of the former Suits star open up about how her first meeting with her royal fiancé came about. Apparently, the Prince described his soon-to-be bride as his “ideal woman,” long before their first date.

“He had a crush on Rachel Zane [Meghan’s character in Suits] two years before he met Meghan Markle,” says royal biographer Katie Nicholl in the show teaser. “The reason I know that is because I was having drinks with one of his friends and she told me she’d been on a night out with Prince Harry. He was single at the time. She said to him ‘so, you know Harry, who’s your ideal girl?’ and he said ‘Meghan Markle, from Suits.’”

When Harry Met Meghan: A Royal Romance airs Monday December 18 at 9ET/PT on REELZ.

