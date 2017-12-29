Naya Rivera’s Estranged Husband Can’t Get Custody Until He Finds A Place To Live!

Just weeks after a physical fight left her in handcuffs, Naya Rivera and her estranged husband Ryan Dorsey have come to a truce over custody of their toddler son and other family matters — and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court documents filed on December 22 and exclusively obtained by Radar, the Glee actress, 30, and her ex will share joint physical custody of 2-year-old Josey — but first, the actor, 34, must secure stable housing.

Until January 31, 2018 — when he has agreed to land his own digs —Dorsey can take their son every day from 7:30 am to 1 pm.

In addition, he will have Josey from December 28 to 30 with overnights while he stays in a hotel.

Dorsey will also have custody of his son from January 5 until January 7 while he remains in an AirBnB with his mother, stepfather and brother.

“After Respondent secures his own housing, Petition and Respondent shall share physical custody of the minor child on a 50/50 basis,” the papers state. “The parties shall determine a specific schedule by mutual agreement.”

Only the parents and Rivera’s nanny are allowed to oversee pick-ups and drop-offs.

Both parents also share legal custody.

Rivera and Dorsey agreed not to make “derogatory” or “insulting” remarks about each other in front of their son, and will refrain from “arguing, yelling” and “using profanity.”

Dorsey also agreed not to pursue criminal action in connection with Rivera’s arrest in West Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend.

The former couple will also keep mum on social media: Neither is allowed to discuss their divorce on social media.

In addition, the exes will visit a co-parenting therapist together twice a month for the next year.

As Radar previously reported, Rivera filed for divorce on December 5 after a two-month reconciliation with her husband of three years.

On November 25, she was arrested for allegedly striking Dorsey in the head while seemingly “intoxicated” during a family trip to his native West Virginia.

