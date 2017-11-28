Palace Makes Clear Meghan Markle’s Family Will NOT Be Footing Bill For Lavish Nuptials

Meghan Markle’s working-class family won’t be responsible for paying for their daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, a fact the Royal Family felt the need to stress in their official notes about the nuptials.

While confirming the wedding will take place next May, a tweet from Kensington Palace pointed out that, “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.”

Later, in a formal release, The Communications Secretary to Prince Harry added, “The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards.”

It’s a big difference from the last royal wedding, when Prince William married Kate Middleton, and the Royal Family announced that the Middleton clan would “contribute” to the festivities.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry Pushes Forward With Engagement Plans To Meghan Markle

“The details of who pays for what haven’t been worked through yet but the Middleton family are very, very keen to contribute,” Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, the prince’s private secretary, said at the time.

Meghan’s family has a history of money troubles.

Her now-retired father, Tom, was a lighting director in Hollywood, working on TV shows like Married With Children, and General Hospital. Mom Doria Radlan is reportedly a yoga instructor.

According to reports, Tom won $750,000 in the lottery when Meghan was only 9, which helped pay for her private school and tuition at Northwestern University.

PHOTOS: U.S. Sweetheart To Princess! Peek Inside Meghan Markle’s Childhood Photo Album

But Doria reportedly declared bankruptcy in 2002 over a $52,750 credit card bill, while last year, Tom filed for bankruptcy himself.

Tom now lives a quiet life in Mexico, while Doria lives in a small bungalow in the family’s native Los Angeles.

Do you think who pays for the wedding is a big deal? Let us know in the comments section.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.