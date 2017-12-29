Meghan’s Stepmom Reveals Truth Behind Markle’s Family Rift

Meghan Markle‘s stepmom is telling all in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com about the real reason the princess-to-be is estranged from her father’s side of the family.

Roslyn Markle — who was married to Meghan’s dad Tom Sr. in the 1960s before marrying her mom Doria — told Radar distance was the reason for Meghan’s estrangement from her children (Meghan’s half-siblings) Samantha and Tom Jr.

As readers know, drama of a family rift unfolded after Prince Harry told Radio 4 listeners that the royals were like the family Meghan never had.

“The aunts and uncles and the cousins in the Markle family were hundreds and thousands of miles apart,” Roslyn revealed. “So there wasn’t a lot of the Markle family presence all the time.”

“It’s not tension. It’s distance,” she admitted. “When Meghan graduated from high school, she went to Northwestern — which is up in Illinois. And when she finished that, she worked in Argentina. Then she started Suits and she started her acting career. It was the scenario that everyone got busy, and the distance was always a factor.

“So I’m not sure that the family got shut out,” Roslyn, 74, added. “I know that Samantha and Meghan didn’t talk much.”

On Friday, the actress’ brother, Thomas Jr., told reporters that their reclusive father, Thomas Sr. was “extremely hurt” by the Prince’s radio show comments.

According to Thomas Jr., their dad was bothered by the Prince’s comments because Megan has “had a really good family.”

Meghan’s half sister, Samantha, also shot back.

“She has a large family,” Samantha, 52, said on Twitter. “She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

But Samantha’s mom tells a different story.

“There’s just always been different lives and mileage between everybody. Everyone was busy,” Roslyn said. “Tom Sr. worked for ABC — so he was pulling 12-to-18 hour days, and Tom Jr. was busy with his two flower shops; then he went into the glass business. So he was busy for 10-to-12-to-18 hour days.”

“It’s just life circumstances sometimes ”

Meghan, 36, met Harry, 33, in the summer of 2016. The two announced their engagement in November.

They are set to wed on May 19, 2018.

