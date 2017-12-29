Meghan Markle’s Father ‘Extremely Hurt’ By Prince Harry’s Comments

Prince Harry just keeps rubbing Meghan Markle’s family the wrong way! This Friday, the actress’ brother told reporters that their reclusive father, Thomas Markle was “extremely hurt” by the Prince’s comments. The news came after Harry told Radio 4 listeners that the royals were like the family Meghan never had.

According to Meghan’s brother, Thomas Jr., their dad was bothered by the Prince’s comments because Megan has “had a really good family.”

“We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that’s what we were,” he continued. “We’d get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] – we still all got together.”

After Harry, 33, made a comments about the royals’ “fantastic” Christmas with Meghan Markle, 36, and his family, Thomas Jr., 51, fired back. “Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged,” he said. “She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot.”

“My father [Thomas Markle Sr, 73] will be extremely hurt, actually,” said Meghan’s brother. “He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she’s at today.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan’s estranged sister, Samantha Grant, also bashed Harry over social media, saying Meghan did in fact have a large and supportive family before he and the royals came along. She added that their “amazing completely self-sacrificing father,” gave her and her siblings the best childhood.

