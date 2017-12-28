Meghan Markle’s Estranged Sister Bashes Prince Harry After Royal Holiday: She Has A Family!

Following the Christmas celebrations, Prince Harry told fans that the royals were like the family Meghan Markle never had – and now the actress’ estranged sister Samantha Grant is firing back!

“The family loved having [Meghan] there,” said Prince Harry, 33, to Radio 4 listeners after the Holidays. “There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Speaking of how nicely Meghan, 36, is getting along with the family and how well she’s already begun executing her new royal duties, Harry added: “She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

After the Prince’s comments, Samantha became livid, blasting him for saying his fiancée didn’t have a family before him.

“Actually she [Meghan] has a large family who were always there with her and for her,” she wrote on Twitter. “Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses.”

“No one was estranged, she was just too busy,” Samantha said, following rumors that she and Meghan are not the closest of siblings.

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family… Marrying merely extends it,” she fired at Harry.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!” Samantha concluded.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, sources close to Meghan have long spoken of her and Samantha’s rocky relationship. Samantha herself confirmed the rumors of their estrangement after she bashed her famous sister various times on social media. More than once, Samantha claimed Meghan was a fame-seeking actress who completely abandoned her after she became ill.

Now that Meghan Markle is to become a princess, will the drama ever end?

