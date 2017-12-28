Pregnant Kylie Spotted Cozying Up To Baby Daddy After Stripper Scandal

Kylie Jenner was just spotted cozying up to baby daddy Travis Scott just days after his shady stripper scandal!

The pregnant Lip Kit mogul flashed a happy smile with her rapper beau as they posed for pictures at Kris Jenner’s Christmas party.

Looking sweet and in love as ever, Travis, 25, and Kylie, 20, embraced each other inside the black-and-white photo booth. The musician wrapped his arms around his famous girlfriend’s baby bump as he hid behind her gorgeous locks.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Travis was spotted leaving a strip club with a group of male pals just last week. After the bizarre outing, fans began to speculate that he and Kylie were no longer dating – especially because they hadn’t been seen together in months!

PHOTOS: Lip Service! 10 Times Kylie Jenner Fudged The Truth — Her Biggest Lies & Other Tall Tales REVEALED

While an eyewitness claimed Jenner was trying to draw attention away from her baby bump during the Kardashian Christmas party, she sure wasn’t trying to hide her love for Scott.

Do you think the parents-to-be are headed down the aisle? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.