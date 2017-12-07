Ditched! Travis Scott Leaves Pregnant Girlfriend Kylie — ‘She’s Having A Meltdown’

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott isn’t keeping up his end of the bargain when it comes to daddy duty, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned!

According to a source close to the 20-year-old pregnant Keeping up with the Kardashians star, “Kylie is having a meltdown right now because Travis doesn’t seem to really care about her pregnancy. It is making her completely manic!”

“She is really starting to wonder if having his baby is a huge mistake because she is hating life right now.”

Scott, 25 — a well-known rapper signed with Kim Kardashian’s hubby Kanye West’s GOOD Music Label — is on a nationwide tour right now, after recently performing throughout Europe.

“Travis is everywhere but with Kylie right now. She followed him on tour while he was in Boston, London and even Las Vegas. But she just can’t do it anymore,” the insider told Radar.

“And instead of giving up his fame to be there for her and the baby on the way, he is doing more shows than ever and left for Chicago two days ago after she begged him to stay in L.A. with her.”

As KUWTK fans know, although Jenner has been in hiding and has NOT confirmed her pregnancy, she will reportedly be giving birth to a baby girl before summer.

