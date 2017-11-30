Kylie Shows Hint Of Baby Bump Under Christmas Sweater In Shocking New Video

Did Kylie Jenner just show off a hint of her growing baby bump? The pregnant Lip Kit mogul played a game of Never Have I Ever with BFF Jordyn Woods and assistant Victoria Villarroel, all while hiding her belly under a colorful Christmas sweater!

The sexy 20-year-old sipped on her hot tea a total of 13 times when confessing her wild “truths.” Among other things, the mom-to-be confessed she’d spent money at a strip club, hooked up in a bathroom and did the walk of shame!

As Radar readers know, Jenner’s been keeping a low profile ever since the news broke of her pregnancy. Rumors of baby-daddy Travis Scott’s infidelity have been circling the media, all while the young entrepreneur sits at home covering her stomach and eating junk food!

Do you think Kylie Jenner looks pregnant in the latest video? Sound off in the comments below.

