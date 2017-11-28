Pregnancy Pigouts! Kylie Kan’t Stop Eating Candy, Chili Fries & Cheeseburgers

Kylie Jenner has become camera shy and now RadarOline.com can exclusively reveal why! The pregnant reality star, who is only a reported five months along, has already packed on a whopping 20 pounds due to her outrageous pigouts! Click through for more!
Kylie Jenner has become camera shy and now RadarOline.com can exclusively reveal why! The pregnant reality star, who is only a reported five months along, has already packed on a whopping 20 pounds due to her outrageous pigouts! Click through for more!
"The scale keeps tipping because she’s giving in to her enormous appetite," dished the snitch.
Photo credit: MEGA
An insider says Jenner, 20, "is craving junk food and candy and baby daddy Travis [Scott] is letting her have it."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Why? "Because she can be a nightmare to be around if she doesn’t get her way," reveals the source.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The reality star's go-to grub includes In N Out’s chili fries, cheeseburgers and strawberry shakes!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
"She has someone get it for when the mood strikes."
Photo credit: BACKGRID
When she gets a midnight craving for Mexican, she gets takeout from LA hotspot Casa Vega.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
"She’s still in her second trimester and has a way to go yet," reveals a pal who has become increasingly worried as a "healthy" pregnancy weight gain is 25 to 35 pounds total.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar has previously revealed exclusively, Jenner has been in hiding since news broke of her pregnancy because she's mortified to show off her weight gain.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“Kylie told her entire family that she is going to avoid the cameras and selfies once she starts gaining weight because she does not want her fans to see her like that,” a source close to the Keeping up with the Kardashians star said.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
“She is legitimately scared over the amount weight she is going to gain and is looking into ways to make sure she gains as little as possible.”
