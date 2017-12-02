Pregnant Kylie Jenner Shows Off Nude Photos Of Herself

Pregnant Kylie Jenner is looking back longingly at her pre-baby bump body!

On Friday, Jenner shared some never-before-seen Polaroid photos of herself on social media—and some of them showed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 20, covering up her nude body with only a white sheet.

Jenner is expecting her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott—but it’s clear the series of photos she posted on her website and app Friday were from before she got pregnant.

In one of the photos, a full body shot posted on Instagram, Jenner is seen from the side and it’s clear she’s wearing nothing underneath the sheet she clutches to her chest.

Jenner wrote as a caption, “Posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years.”

She also wrote about the instant film prints taken by her assistant, Victoria Villarroel, during a photo shoot with snapper Brendan Forbes,”I was going through some old photos from the past few years and found so many good Polaroids. I just had to share them exclusively with my app subscribers!”

Jenner has not even officially confirmed her pregnancy yet but has shared numerous photos that show a prominent baby bump.

As Radar has noted, the Kylie cosmetics queen is well into her second trimester but she loves to keep followers guessing.

According to a Radar source, Jenner is already spending $50,000 per month on her pregnancy needs.

Musician beau Scott, 25, wants to marry Jenner before the baby is born, Radar insiders have dished, but her family is becoming “very skeptical” of his parenting skills.

But in her new photos, Jenner keeps the focus on herself BEFORE the shocking pregnancy, posting photos that flaunt her then-toned midriff.

Other polaroids shared by Jenner included behind-the-scenes pictures from her December 2015 shoot with with photographer Sasha Samsonova.

