Kylie’s Nightmare: Baby Daddy Travis Scott Hits Up Raunchy Strip Club As Pregnant Star Stays Home

Rapper Travis Scott was pictured leaving a shady L.A. strip club in his exotic Lamborghini this Friday morning. He was joined by a pair of male pals as wild fan-girls surrounded them outside the club.
As Radar readers know, rumors of his and Kylie’s rocky relationship have been flying ever since news broke of the reality star’s pregnancy. They haven’t been pictured together in months, and while Kylie has remained away from the spotlight, the musician has been living it up with friends
!
Earlier this month
, a source exclusively told Radar: “Kylie is having a meltdown right now because Travis doesn’t seem to really care about her pregnancy. It is making her completely manic!”
She’s even been wondering if having a baby was a huge mistake because she is “hating life right now."
While Travis, 25, has been on a music tour as of late, Kylie, 20, is too pregnant to follow him around anymore.
Kylie may be staying under the radar due to her insecurities, but it’s made the process even worse knowing that her baby daddy is halfway around the world.
