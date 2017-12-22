Kylie’s Nightmare: Baby Daddy Travis Scott Hits Up Raunchy Strip Club As Pregnant Star Stays Home thumbnail

Shocking Photos

Kylie’s Nightmare: Baby Daddy Travis Scott Hits Up Raunchy Strip Club As Pregnant Star Stays Home

Travis Scott hasn’t been spotted with Jenner in months.

By
Posted on
Kylie’s Nightmare: Baby Daddy Travis Scott Hits Up Raunchy Strip Club As Pregnant Star Stays Home thumbnail
View gallery 8
Kylie’s Nightmare: Baby Daddy Travis Scott Hits Up Raunchy Strip Club As Pregnant Star Stays Home
1 of 8
Travis Scott was spotted leaving a ritzy Los Angeles strip club Friday morning while pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner waited alone at home! What does the Lip Kit mogul have to say about this? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more.
Rapper Travis Scott was pictured leaving a shady L.A. strip club in his exotic Lamborghini this Friday morning. He was joined by a pair of male pals as wild fan-girls surrounded them outside the club.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, rumors of his and Kylie’s rocky relationship have been flying ever since news broke of the reality star’s pregnancy. They haven’t been pictured together in months, and while Kylie has remained away from the spotlight, the musician has been living it up with friends!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Radar: “Kylie is having a meltdown right now because Travis doesn’t seem to really care about her pregnancy. It is making her completely manic!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She’s even been wondering if having a baby was a huge mistake because she is “hating life right now."

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Travis, 25, has been on a music tour as of late, Kylie, 20, is too pregnant to follow him around anymore.
She reportedly even offered to buy him a home next door – but did the pressure turn out to be too much?
Kylie may be staying under the radar due to her insecurities, but it’s made the process even worse knowing that her baby daddy is halfway around the world. Do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are even still together? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments