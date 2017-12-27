Surprise! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Makes Shocking Appearance At Family Get-Together

According to a PEOPLE source, Kylie Jenner "looked great" during her mom's family Holiday party, "but didn't really draw any attention to her baby bump. She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private."
Adding to the mystery, pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian – who proudly displayed her baby bump – posted a series of selfies with Kylie.
In the photos, the Life Of Kylie star continued to hide under layers of baggy clothes, and showed nothing but her gorgeous face.
"Merry Christmas! People think you weren't there last night," Khloe, 33, said to Kylie in a cheeky Snapchat video. "I was," replied Kylie.
"She's a secret little bunny," Khloe continued.
As Radar readers know, Kylie has been completely out of the spotlight ever since the news broke of her pregnancy. She did not appear on the family Christmas card, nor has she been shown in recent teasers for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
While Kylie Jenner has been dropping all sorts of baby hints, when do you think she will finally come clean about her pregnancy? Let us know in the comments below.
