Kim Zolciak Won’t Let Her Estranged Mother Back In Her Life

Kim Zolciak ripped her estranged mother on the Friday night episode of her Bravo reality show Don’t Be Tardy.

On the show, Zolciak, her husband Kroy Biermann and kids traveled to Turks and Caicos for the couple’s vow renewals — but most of the drama took place over the phone!

It started when Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann called her grandpa Joe’s phone number and her grandma, Kim’s mother, Karen Zolciak, answered the phone instead.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

Brielle, 20, tried to make plans with Karen, whom she had not seen in five years.

But her grandmother nixed the getting together idea, telling Brielle, “It’s just not gonna work.”

Kim, 39, was shocked, saying on camera, “I just can’t relate as a mom.”

PHOTOS: Liar, Liar? Kim Zolciak Vehemently DENIES Nose Job — But See The Tell-Tale Photos!

Then Kim added of her mother, “I’m not surprised she answered my dad’s phone. … She’s like super controlling, always has been. … She’s got his hands cuffed.”

In the past, Kim’s father told RadarOnline.com that the family feud arose because Kim is jealous of her mother.

In 2012, Joe told Radar, “Kim has shown a lot of disrespect to her mother. Her mother is very attractive, she looks fantastic and I think that Kim is jealous of her mother!”

PHOTOS: Photoshop Scandal! Kim Zolciak Busted Altering Pics For Slimmer Waist & Thighs

“Karen is damn good looking!” Joe had continued to Radar about his wife. “She is energetic and creative and I am madly in love with the woman but Kim is just jealous.”

On Friday night’s Don’t Be Tardy, however, Kim revealed she was disappointed in Karen’s response after her son, Kash, suffered a terrifying dog bite.

“My mom texted me when this sh-t happened with Kash. … My mom knows where I live. You could have sent a card.,” Kim huffed to the cameras about Karen’s alleged grandparenting from afar.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star then said on her spinoff Bravo show, “I will not let her back into my life, let’s just be clear.”

But on a happier note, fans will see Kim and football player husband Biermann renew their vows later on the Tardy season, as Radar previously reported.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.