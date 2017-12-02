Kim Zolciak’s Son Kash Is Reunited With The Dog That Bit Him In The Face

Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann decided it was time for their son Kash, 5, to be reunited with the dog that bit him in the face on Friday’s Don’t Be Tardy episode. In April, the boy was mauled by the family’s pet, a boxer/husky mix named Sinn, and was left badly injured.

On the show, as Daily Mail reported, Kash came face to face with the dog, who was wearing a muzzle for the dangerous meeting.

Zolciak and Biermann’s son, an animal lover, embraced Sinn and said, “Hey, buddy, you’re a good boy.” Kash seemed thrilled to see his dog again, saying, “I love Sinn a lot. My favorite thing to do with Sinner is to play with him a lot.” As Radar has reported, young Kash had to undergo emergency surgery in April after being bitten by the dog.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim’s son’s face was bruised and battered as he recovered from the dog bite, and she kept fans posted with photos of her son with an alarming black eye.

As Radar reported, the Biermanns got an uncomfortable visit from animal control over the summer after the dog bite nightmare. It was a surprise visit.

Zolciak wrote on Instagram recently that, “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched!…In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”

But on Friday’s Don’t Be Tardy, it was all part of the family drama as viewers saw Zolciak, 39, and Biermann, 32, taking precautions before bringing Sinn back to the family. They consulted an animal behavior specialist and created a new area of their home where there the dog can exercise.

Biermann showed Kash the area, telling his son, “Since he can’t be roaming around the yard by himself without adult supervision, we put him in here and we can walk away and we know that he’s safe and everybody’s safe.”

The worried dad also said to the cameras, “We’ve been through so much to get to this point. First and foremost, our main focus was Kash — fixing the booboos, making sure that he was emotionally ready. And then we shifted our focus to: Can we actually have Sinn here?” Mom of six Zolciak said after the dog attack that she’d never “been so scared” in her life.

Yet instead of putting their dog down, Biermann explained on TV, “We met with behavioral specialists, we talked about it, we prayed about it, we asked Kash, we did all these things and ultimately came to the decision that at this point, it would be in both Kash’s and Sinn’s best interest to see if we can introduce him back into our home and in our family.

“I think it’s a very important step for Kash to see Sinn in the flesh and see that he’s under control, that he is put in his place, Biermann noted. Zolciak said, “Kash may say he wants to be around Sinn, but we don’t know how Kash is actually going to react when he sees Sinn.” His dad stressed, “If he’s like, ‘Whoa, this is too much for me,’ then we will definitely pump the brakes or stop it altogether.”

But Kash happily cuddled the dog, as fans of Zolciak’s Bravo show saw. She said, “We all really love Sinn, but Kash really, really loves Sinn, and that’s really the only reason why we’re bringing Sinn back. I’m just really glad that we’re both on the same page. I know this has been a really tough decision for both of us.”

Biermann said if anything changed, however, and they don’t feel comfortable about having Sinn around, “he’ll be gone and we’ll figure it out.” The two have said they now understand the dog didn’t attack their son, but bit him. “He nipped at Kash’s face in an attempt to communicate with Kash,” Zolciak revealed.

