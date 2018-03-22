Selena’s Heartbreak! Kendall & Justin’s Forbidden Flirt-a-thon Amid Gomez Split

Justin Bieber has been on the prowl since his shocking split from Selena Gomez, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned he now has his eye on Kendall Jenner!

Just weeks after the bombshell breakup, sources reveal Bieber, 24, and Jenner, 22, were engaging in a forbidden flirt-a-thon!

“At first it started as flirty text exchanges between buddies but it could turn into something more.”

Said the source: “Kendall and Justin go way back and they have a lot of friends in common. She’s always had a secret crush on him and he’s gushed about her being beautiful.”

PHOTOS: Justin Bieber Shows Off Sexy Side For Calvin Klein

Meanwhile, the former bad boy was attempting to get his act together and the model took note. “He looks calmer now and she’s noticed. He’s grown up a lot and he’s gotten his act together, and she likes that.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, Gomez, 24, and The Biebs broke things off last month because she was feeling “smothered” by him

PHOTOS: Selena Gomez Slams Ex Justin Bieber For Cheating ‘Multiple Times’

They were last spotted looking lovey-dovey last month when the two took a romantic vacation to Jamaica together. However, a source said that the relationship quickly went downhill when they returned.

“Selena just felt like Justin was smothering her all the time and she could not deal with his constant questioning,” the insider said at the time.

As Radar previously reported, Bieber forced himself into Gomez’s life again after she went through a kidney transplant. “Selena just does not have time to worry about all of this right now because she has bigger issues to deal with,” the source noted.

Since the split, Bieber was also caught canoodling with new mystery blonde Baskin Champion — Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s girlfriend’s sister.

Stay with Radar for updates on the “Baby” singer’s dating life.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.