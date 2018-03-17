Moving On! Justin Caught With Blonde Mystery Woman After Shocking Selena Split thumbnail

Moving On! Justin Caught With Blonde Mystery Woman After Shocking Selena Split

See images of Bieber's new arm candy as he kicks Gomez to the curb.

Justin Bieber was spotted partying with a pretty blonde amid his split with Selena Gomez and RadarOnline.com exclusively learned they spent the night together! Bieber and Gomez called it quits and he seemed to quickly move on, busting out of a club after midnight and partying at his mansion until at least 4 am. Click through the gallery to see the Biebs and his new babe!

Bieber, 24, wasted no time getting cozy with a new woman after his breakup with Gomez. He was spotted leaving Avenue nightclub in Hollywood at 1:20 am on Friday, March 16, 2018.

They were laughing at each other,” a spywitness told Radar about the Bieb and the blonde.

After Avenue Bieber and the woman, along with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion hit a second club, the Roxy, in Hollywood.

The group ended the night at newly single Bieber’s mansion the spy told Radar.

“Justin appeared to be beaming at the girl,” the snitch said about the "Baby" singer.

The couple seemed smitten with each other, just days after Gomez dumped Bieber, as they partied the night away.

“They all had security with them and as of 4 in the morning they were still at Justin’s,” the source told Radar. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

