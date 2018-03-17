RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Moving On! Justin Caught With Blonde Mystery Woman After Shocking Selena Split
Justin Bieberwas spotted partying with a pretty blonde amid his split with Selena Gomezand RadarOnline.com exclusively learned they spent the night together! Bieber and Gomez called it quits and he seemed to quickly move on, busting out of a club after midnight and partying at his mansion until at least 4 am. Click through the gallery to see the Biebs and his new babe!
Bieber, 24, wasted no time getting cozy with a new woman after his breakup with Gomez. He was spotted leaving Avenue nightclub in Hollywood at 1:20 am on Friday, March 16, 2018.
“Justin appeared to be beaming at the girl,” the snitch said about the "Baby" singer.
The couple seemed smitten with each other, just days after Gomez dumped Bieber, as they partied the night away.
“They all had security with them and as of 4 in the morning they were still at Justin’s,” the source told Radar.
