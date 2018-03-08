Florida School Shooter’s Final Texts Revealed

Valentine’s Day shooter Nikolas Cruz killed 17 and injured many more when he opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14. Now, his dark finals texts are being revealed.

Kimberly and James Snead – the couple who took in Cruz after his mother’s death — described the texts via their attorney, in a tell-all interview with the Palm Beach Post.

Just minutes before Cruz, 19, committed his horrific crime, he had texted a pal at the school, asking which teacher’s classroom he was in. The killer also probed the friend to ask his teacher if he remember Cruz.

Cruz then told the student “I’ve got something big to tell you,” later adding “No big deal. Nothing bad.”

VIDEO: Gunshots & Screams Inside Florida High School Under Attack

The friend reportedly continued responding to Cruz, but only received a “Yo” before the troubled teen burst into the high school with multiple weapons and slaughtered 17.

According to the publication, the Sneads claimed that while Cruz was depressed following his mother’s death, he showed no signs that he was planning something as vicious as the Florida school attack.

The couple admitted that they let the teen keep his guns in a locked safe inside his home. While Cruz had previously moved in with a neighbor following his mother’s death, the woman had a problem with him having guns in the house, so he moved in with the Sneads.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Cruz has now been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. He remains in custody in Broward County jail and could face the death penalty.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.