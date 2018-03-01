‘I Feel Involved!’ Woman Who Drove Florida Shooter To School Speaks Out

Nikolas Cruz opened fire in his Florida high school this February 14, killing 17 and injuring many more. Now, the Uber driver who drove the troubled teen to the scene is speaking out.

“I saw him with a backpack which I thought was a guitar case. He told me ‘I am going to my music class,’” the female driver told CBS Miami following the tragic incident.

The woman – who wishes to remain anonymous – said she didn’t see “anything strange” in the 19-year-old killer’s behavior, and he just looked like “a normal person.”

When asked if Cruz gave her any clues about his vile intentions, the driver responded: “Nothing, nothing, nothing.”

She then recalled the moment she found out about the shooting, and the instance she got a call from the Broward Sheriff’s Office to question her about Cruz.

While authorities made it clear to her, from the start, that she had nothing to do with the horrific school shooting and should not feel guilty, the driver claimed she is still scared and sad about the events that unfolded.

“I have passengers in my car and I’m scared because anybody can have a gun,” she stated, explaining how she remains affected by Nikolas Cruz’s senseless crime.

The Uber driver also said that after the shooting, she drove a person to the funeral of a victim.

“I made an Uber and I went to a funeral and I started to cry,” she recalled. “I don’t know. I feel involved with all this tragedy.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Valentine’s killer Nikolas Cruz was taken into custody after the school shooting. He appeared in court on Monday, February 19, and has yet to enter a plea.

