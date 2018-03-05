Snobby Chip & Joanna Snub Staff & Neighbors At Restaurant Bash

Chip and Joanna are successful business owners, but sources tell Radar they’re not the friendliest!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the Fixer Upper stars have not even met their employees at their new Waco, Texas restaurant, Magnolia Table, which opened this week.

“Two employees of Magnolia table said they hadn’t even met Joanna and Chip,” a patron who dined at the restaurant Monday dished to Radar. “I find that weird. If I was a business owner I’d make sure I’d meet everybody.”

The couple has already faced brutal backlash from locals since Monday’s opening, Radar reported.

The insider added the HGTV stars have a reputation of distancing themselves from their businesses, which is “surprising” considering the expansive Magnolia Market has become a top destination in Waco for tourists, according to wacotrib.com.

“They don’t go to their businesses very much,” a source blabbed.

“Someone working on the silos for a while said they never met Joanna.”

In addition to their new food establishment, Chip and Joanna partnered with Target last year to develop a new home line, Hearth & Hand. The brand received mixed reviews from fans.

Radar also learned the new restaurateurs snubbed nearby businesses by failing to introduce themselves and inviting them to their two-week soft opening!

“Two weeks prior to their Monday opening, Chip and Joanna had guests by invitation only,” a nearby restaurant owner said. “I’m sad we didn’t get invited because we’re close by. They haven’t reached out.”

During the two-week soft opening, guests’ meals were free of charge, the source added.

