Chip & Joanna Face Brutal Restaurant Backlash Just Days After Opening

Chip and Joanna Gaines opened their highly-anticipated restaurant on Monday and are already receiving brutal backlash for it, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Waco, Texas restaurant is called Magnolia Table and it serves breakfast and lunch six days a week. The menu features some of the Gaines’ family favorites, including Chip’s ham sandwich, Emmie’s grilled cheese and Ella’s dipping donuts.

The menu boasts that the produce, meats and eggs are locally sourced and some vegetables are grown right in Joanna’s farm garden.

While many Fixer Upper fans were waiting in anticipation for the new establishment to open, there are already locals slamming the restaurant!

“First of all I can’t stand Chip and Joanna. They fly into Waco and take over with Magnolia Downtown,” one angry local said in a fiery rant on Facebook.

Magnolia Table stands where an old staple, Elite Café, was located in town. The disgruntled fan said the Gaines’ establishment is not an upgrade compared to the old classic.

“They made it nothing special,” the angry Facebook user continued. “This café has a lot of memories for many people in my town. They have ruined it. My heart is broken.”

What’s more is the location of the restaurant is located near an infamous “circle” in town where traffic is dangerous, according to locals.

“We see accidents all the time, probably one or two a week,” a nearby restaurant owner told the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Fans echoed that sentiment on Twitter.

“Magnolia Table opened today so I hope no one planned on driving the circle ever again,” one Waco resident tweeted.

In another tweet, a user joked, “Apparently Magnolia Table opened today. RIP to anyone that attempts to drive on the circle now.”

One fan risked the traffic and admitted he was welcomed to “long lines” on Monday for the opening.

Chip and Joanna have had a busy last few months. The couple announced they are expecting their fifth child last month.

The HGTV stars also launched a new home décor brand called Hearth & Hand, available at Target, which also resulted in bad reviews from fans.

