‘Fixer Upper’ Fiasco! Fans Rip Chip and Joanna Gaines’ New Home Collection

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines may need to fix up their own home décor line with Target, Hearth & Hand! The HGTV couple is under fire for allegedly selling broken equipment that left their fans pouting during the holidays, RadarOnline.com has learned.

This photo reveals how some customers claim they received their Hearth & Hand packages in the mail. This disgruntled buyer said the “entire order arrived broken.”

Another fan took to Twitter to broadcast his disgust with a Hearth & Hand tool bench that wasn’t broken, but was missing pieces needed for assembly. “With the missing holes and pieces cut to wrong size there’s no way to do it,” the customer tweeted. What was supposed to be [a] highlight Xmas gift for [a] 3-year-old is now back in the box. What a disappointment.”

Based on multiple tweets about the brand, it turns out more than one user received a faulty tool bench. The photo here shows missing holes needed to screw in the wood pieces.

Mentioned in this tweet, one customer was doubly disappointed when he realized that he couldn’t even replace the broken Hearth & Hand dishes he had received in the mail. “Now they are sold out of some of the styles and there aren’t enough to make an entire set,” the Twitter user tweeted to the HGTV married couple.

While the home repair stars are open on their social media pages with their fans, neither Chip nor Joanna have addressed the broken Hearth & Hand items. Photo credit: Getty Images

One Twitter user had even worse luck. She claimed that she purchased a Hearth & Hand butter dish more than once, and the item still appeared on her doorstep in pieces. “They keep showing up broken!!!” she wrote.

The stars’ Target line features a lot of different place settings for the table, including bread plates in multiple colors and patterns and a variety of bowls and carafes. Shown here, a customer who received “every piece” of her dinnerware broken or chipped, warned the couple they’re “losing a lot of profit when your packagers aren’t doing a good job wrapping items for shipment.”

Then there’s other Target customers who were downright confused by some of the products. One customer, who did not exactly receive a broken gift, tweeted about the “embarrassing” moment he learned he bought a Hearth & Hand hot chocolate toy set instead of the real thing. “Not a good fit with the line overall,” he continued.