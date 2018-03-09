Colin Firth’s Desperate Attempt To Save Marriage After Wife’s Cheating Scandal

Oscar winner Colin Firth forgave his wife for having an affair with a man whom she later claimed was stalking her.

The real life ‘Bridget Jones’ style situation took a twist after Firth’s wife Livia Giuggioli admitted to having an affair with fellow Italian Marco Brancaccia.

The 48-year-old claims the affair took place when she and Firth were separated and that journalist Brancaccia then started stalking her.

While Brancaccia, 55, claims that she made up the allegations against him to deflect attention from their fling.

TRUTH’S OUT: Colin Firth’s Wife Admits To Affair With Alleged Stalker

But RadarOnline.com has learned that the dapper British star was determined to save his marriage.

A source revealed: “Colin Firth forgave his wife and really fought o save their marriage as he adores his wife.

“He financially supported her sustainable clothing store in Great Britain and helped her career with his contacts.

“In addition he took out Italian citizenship and bought a home in Italy so that they could be closer to her family.

“News of the affair would have shocked a lot of people as they were considered to have had a rock solid marriage that he was really determined should not fail.”

Firth married Giuggioli in 1997 but she released a statement that she had a relationship with Brancaccia while she was separated from her famous husband.

The King’s Speech & Black Swan Lead BAFTA Nominations

Her statement read: “A few years ago, Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time, Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.

“Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented.”

However, the Italian journalist has denied these claims against him.

“We were romantically involved, she wanted to leave Colin for me. My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email,” he said.

“I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work.

“In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos, and videos, even a diary.”

MORE WOMEN: Ashamed! Colin Firth Regrets Not Speaking Up About Harvey Weinstein Abuse

Firth, 57, has a 27-year-old son, William, with actress and writer, Meg Tilly, and has two sons with his current wife with Luca, 17 and Matteo, 15.

Talking about his wife Firth previously told Piers Morgan: “Maybe, it’s shallow of me to have a wife that’s so beautiful but it makes things easier. To me she’s the most beautiful woman in the world.’

“We’ve made it 15 years together … I think that is pretty good going in Hollywood standards. And it’s going to go on forever.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.