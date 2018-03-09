Colin Firth’s Wife Admits To Affair With Alleged Stalker

Colin Firth’s wife accused a childhood friend of stalking her — but turns out the beauty had an affair with the same man, back when she split from her famous hubby!

RadarOnline.com has learned from a report, that Livia Giuggioli claimed to police that male journalist Marco Brancaccia was continually harassing her with “frightening” messages.

While cops reportedly conducted an investigation into Brancaccia, 55, Giuggioli, 48, confessed just this Thursday that she actually had an affair with her now-stalker. The sexual relationship reportedly began when Giuggioli temporarily separated from Firth, 57.

The couple has been married for 20 years, and shares two sons: Luca, 16, and Matteo, 13.

She claimed that after she rekindled her romance with the Hollywood actor, Brancaccia began threatening her via phone calls and texts.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate. During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited,” said a spokesperson for the couple. “Subsequently, Mr Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public.”

Brancaccia told The Times that Firth’s wife had made up the stalker claims against him in order to cover up their affair, which he said occurred between 2015 and 2016.

He claimed that his “stalking” consisted of two WhatsApp messages and one email after Giuggioli dumped him in June 2016.

