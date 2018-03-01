Fight For Charles Manson’s Estate Explodes! Another Man Claims To Be Killer’s Heir

While the question still remains who will take control of the estate and remains of Charles Manson, another California man said he has the legitimate will signed by the late serial killer, challenging other petitions lodged by Manson’s longtime pen pal and grandson, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Matthew Robert Lentz, of Van Nuys, said he is Manson’s sole heir and filed a competing will at Los Angeles Superior Court on Feb. 21. The filing, obtained exclusively by Radar, includes an eight-page document allegedly signed by Manson on Jan. 11, 2017 at Concoran State Prison, where the killer had been serving a life sentence until his death on Nov. 19.

READ THE SHOCKING NEW DOCUMENTS

Manson listed longtime friend Benjamin J. Gureki as the executor of the his estate, but also listed Lentz as his only child, according to the shocking new affidavit.

Lentz joins a growing list of people who are vying to take control over Manson’s estate and remains, which is still being held by the Kern County Sheriff-Coroner.

PHOTOS: Charles Manson ‘Son’ Rushes To Cult Leader’s Deathbed

The Helter Skelter cult mastermind spent 47 years in prison before his death, after he was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of beautiful actress Sharon Tate and eight other innocent victims in a 1969 crime spree that shocked the nation.

Manson’s longtime pen pal, Michael Channels, also filed what he said was the killer’s Last Will and Testament allegedly signed on Feb. 14, 2002. In that will, Manson allegedly said he wanted his remains be released to Channels. Manson also allegedly wrote he had disinherited his two sons, Michael Brunner and Charles Manson, Jr., and wanted all of his estate to go to Channels, including image, music, movie and publishing rights.

Jason Freeman, Manson’s grandson from Charles Manson, Jr., filed the initial petition in December seeking control over the estate through a special administrator. In his filings, Freeman said his father, Charles Jr., had changed his name “to avoid the specter of being the son of Charles M. Manson.” Charles Jr. shot himself in the head on June 29, 1993, Freeman said in the affidavit.

Freeman had also filed a petition to obtain his grandfather’s remains, but a judge ruled on Jan. 26 that there was insufficient evidence based on the filing since Manson did not reside in Los Angeles County at the time of his death.

PHOTOS: No Justice For Sharon Tate? Charles Manson Family Member Up For Parole

Manson died at a Kern County Hospital on Nov. 19 at the age of 83. A document obtained exclusively by Radar revealed Manson died of acute cardiac arrest and other complications, including respiratory failure and metazoic colon cancer.

Freeman, an MMA fighter, had said in a Jan. 12 court document that Channels’ claims are bogus and his grandfather died without a will. “Any purported will, if any, that may be asserted, is a forgery,” Freeman said in the affidavit. Freeman has yet to respond to Lentz’s petition and version of the will.

Channels has said he plans to cremate Manson’s body and spread the ashes in the desert.

A hearing is set for Manson’s Probate case at Los Angeles Superior Court on March 9.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.