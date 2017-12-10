Charles Manson’s Death Certificate Is Revealed!

Charles Manson died on November 19 at age 83—and RadarOnline.com has learned what caused of his death. Prison officials merely said Manson had died of natural causes, but now, Radar has discovered the details of the evil killer’s maladies in his final days.

Radar exclusively obtained an informational copy of the Manson’s death certificate—and reveals the immediate cause of his passing as acute cardiac arrest. Other contributing causes of Manson’s death are listed as respiratory failure and metastatic colon cancer.

According to the certificate, Manson had suffered acute cardiac arrest for minutes, respiratory failure for days, and metastatic colon cancer for months.

Manson was rushed from Corcoran State Prison, where he was serving a life sentence, to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield on Nov. 14. He died in the hospital four days later, which is noted on his state of California certificate, filed on Mon., Dec. 6.

The Helter Skelter cult mastermind spent 47 years in prison before his death, after he was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of Sharon Tate and eight other innocent victims in a crime spree in 1969 that shocked the nation.

Manson was originally sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life with the possibility of parole after California invalidated the state’s death penalty statute in 1972.

On August 9, 1969 Manson directed his followers, Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins and Linda Kasabin to actress Sharon Tate and director Roman Polanski’s home and told them to kill everyone there.

Tate, who was pregnant with husband Polanski’s baby, Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were all slaughtered on the estate. Watson tied Tate and Sebring together in the living room of the home and shot Sebring. Atkins wrote the word “Pig” in blood on the front door of the home after the murders. Krenwinkel stabbed Folger so many times that when police found her they thought her white night gown was red.

The following night Manson went with the group to commit another murder. He picked Rosemary and Leno LaBianaca‘s home, which was next to a house where the group had attended a party the previous year. Manson entered the home with Watson, Atkins, Kasabin, Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten and watched as they were tied up and pillow cases placed over their heads. He then left and the group stabbed the couple, killing Leo with a bayonet, and Rosemary with a knife from her kitchen. Krenwinkel wrote “Rise” and “Death to pigs” in the LaBianca’s blood and misspelled “Helter Skelter” on the refrigerator door.

Since Manson’s death, three people have said they’ll claim his estate and body—his grandson, Jason Freeman, Michael Channels, a pen pal who says he has a will awarding him the entire estate, and Ben Gurecki, a friend who has a will allegedly giving everything to Manson’s son, Matthew Roberts.

