Bryan Singer Sued! Producer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted An Underage Boy

Bryan Singer was just accused of having sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy back in 2003. Just days after the producer was fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, he is now trapped in an explosive lawsuit with his alleged male victim.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the incident allegedly occurred 14 years ago, when Singer attended a party hosted by tech mogul Leslie Waters aboard a yacht. The then-teen – named on the lawsuit as Cesar Sanchez-Guzman – was also at the bash. He claimed Wates often hosted such get-togethers for young gays in the Seattle area.

“Later, Bryan Singer approached Cesar and told him that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident,” allege the court papers, according to Deadline. “He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.”

In the lawsuit, the alleged victim accused Singer, 52, of sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual exploitation of children. Since he was not under 16 at the time, however, he is not considered a minor in the state of Washington.

In the explosive papers, Sanchez-Guzman claimed that due to the abuse, he suffered “emotional distress, mental anguish, physical and mental pain and suffering [and] a decrease in his ability to enjoy life.”

He also asked that he be paid: “past and future medical expenses, attorneys’ fees and costs, and other general and special damages, all in an amount to be determined at trial.”

Bryan Singer – who was recently bashed for his bad attitude on set – “categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end,” according to his rep.

