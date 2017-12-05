Bryan Singer Speaks Out After ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Firing: ‘It Was Beyond My Control’

Director Bryan Singer has finally spoken out about his Bohemian Rhapsody firing, claiming that tension with the film’s star had nothing to do with his exit from the production.

This Monday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Rami Malek and the producer had been having issues.

Century Fox shared in a statement later that day, that Singer would no longer be directing the film.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine,” Singer said in his own statement following his firing. “With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

Production for the movie was halted when Singer failed to show up for work. While his rep blamed the absence on a pressing “personal health matter,” the studio claimed it was due to the director’s “unexpected unavailability.”

An insider told RadarOnline.com at the time that Singer, 52, was widely known for his bad attitude on set and would often show up to work hungover, or worse! “He’s in really bad shape, and went on a crazy bender over Thanksgiving, basically telling the studio to go f**k itself,” the source claimed.

Continued Singer in his statement: “Rumors that my unexpected departure from the film was sparked by a dispute I had with Rami Malek are not true. While, at times, we did have creative differences on set, Rami and I successfully put those differences behind us and continued to work on the film together until just prior to Thanksgiving. I wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project and help honor the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen, but Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first.”

