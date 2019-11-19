Rebound Romance! Bristol Palin's Boyfriend Just Divorced His Brand-New Wife In August

Janson Moore was married for less than a year before a sudden split.

November 18, 2019 @ 19:16PM
Photo Credit: Instagram (2)
Scandals
Bristol Palin‘s new man divorced his brand-new wife of less than a year only three months ago, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Texas court records obtained by Radar show Janson Moore filed for divorce from Makenzie Housenfluck on May 8, 2019. The couple had been married for just 11 months.

According to the court filing, “the marriage had become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between Petitioner and Respondent that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

In an agreement, Moore, 24, and Housenfluck, 25, were forced to share responsibility for debt they accrued together, and each were ordered to pay half of credit cards bills totaling $14,000.

Moore was awarded a 2010 Toyota Tundre, and Housenfluck a 2006 Mazda CX5.

The divorce was finalized on August 6, 2019 in a hearing.

As Radar readers know, Palin, 29, took her relationship with her new man public on Saturday, November 16, when the former Teen Mom OG star posed with him at a Texas A&M football game for an Instagram post.

Moore had his arms wrapped around Palin, and the photo was captioned with a heart emoji.

It’s unclear how long the two have been dating.

Moore, a former Texas A&M quarterback, is now working as a medical sales representative in Austin.

Like Palin, the daughter of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, Moore says he’s a devout Christian.

As Radar previously reported, Palin has had her own share of marriage problems in the past.

On February 13, 2018, Palin and her now ex-husband Dakota Meyer announced their separation.  The two married in 2016, and share two kids together.