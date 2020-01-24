YouTube Star Brittani Boren Leach Shares Tragic Last Photo Of Her Baby Boy, Crew She bravely describes anguish of holding her ‘lifeless child’s body.’

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach

shared one of the last photos of her baby, Crew, in the hospital before he died on December 31.

The devastated mother, 29, shared a black and white photo of her cradling the 3-month-old boy while sitting on a bed surrounded by medical machines.

She revealed her heartbreak to her 918,000 Instagram followers, expressing anger and hope after the baby’s sad death.

“I can usually keep my feelings at bay during the day because I can easily distract myself. But in the evenings they hit me the hardest,” she wrote in a caption on the haunting photo she shared on January 23.

“I’m really sick of being a part of this stupid ‘club’ that no one wants to be in,” she wrote as the one-month anniversary of Crew’s death approached.

She noted that a volunteer “offered to come to the hospital at 10pm to take a few last photos before we said our final ‘see you later‘ the following day.”

“There is SO much I want to say. For over three years our life has been documented on YouTube, and I’ve always shared openly about motherhood here on Instagram. It’s just natural to me, to express my emotions and grieve openly,” she said.

The grieving mother lashed out at critics who attacked her family in the aftermath of the baby’s tragic death.

“I guess what I’m trying to say is that if you’ve NEVER kissed your child goodbye forever outside of O.R. doors, or held your lifeless child’s body in your arms, or felt the deep dark hole that losing a child leaves in your heart…. then any rude passive aggressive comments that you leave are from something very sick inside of you and I will pray for you,” she wrote.

Boren Leach continued: “The tone of this post may sound angry, and to every degree I think I have that right, it’s a stage of grief so they say.”

Radar readers know Crew was rushed to the hospital after he was found unconscious following a nap on Christmas Day 2019.

Doctors were unable to save the young child, but they did donate his organs to two children.

