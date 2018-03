’s obsession with her boyfriendturned her into a mockery on Vanderpump Rules, with her “delusional” fixation ending in them breaking up. Valletta opened up for the first time about their relationship, admitting the truth about their breakup and their behind-the-scenes relationship in a shocking Q&A. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to find out what Valletta said about Marie being “obsessed” with him and if he could really hang a TV in seven minutes!