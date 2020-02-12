Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Human Ken Doll Will Undergo 'Most Painful Surgery Yet' In Transition Into Barbie Rodrigo Alves wants bones around eyes shaved for gender change.

“Human Ken Doll” Rodrigo Alves, who is transitioning into a woman, will have her jawline, forehead and the bones around her eyes shaved to feminize her face, the Daily Mail has reported.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Alves, famed for her slew of plastic surgery over the years, recently came out as a transgender woman — and posed in femme fashions.

Now the reality TV star has told the Mail that she’s flown to Antwerp, Belgium to have her jawline, forehead and the bones around her eyes shaved to look even more feminine.

Dr. Bart Van de Ven will operate on Alves, 36, in what she says will be her “most painful surgery yet!”

According to Alves, who is known for appearing on England’s Celebrity Big Brother, “Before going ahead with this surgery I did a lot of research. Dr. Bart has been performing facial feminization surgeries for many years and achieves amazing results. He has performed this surgery on more than 2,000 trans women.

“After I met him I felt really confident and he also understands my needs and my expectations really well.

“Today is the last day of my life that I look at the face of a man in the mirror,” Alves told the publication on Wednesday, February 12. “And as from tomorrow I will have a female face, which will change my life forever.”

Alves previously spent more than $600,000 in U.S. dollars on cosmetic surgery, earning the “Human Ken Doll” nickname.

Now Alves wishes to be called “Roddy” in her true gender identity.

Alves has told the Sunday People, “It feels amazing to finally tell the world I’m a girl.

“I’m known as Ken but inside I’ve always felt like Barbie.”

Alves, who claimed to have been suicidal before beginning her transition in October 2019, now wants to be referred to by the pronouns “her” and “she.”

The star is getting more plastic surgery to make her dreams come true.

