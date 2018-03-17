Tommy Lee Is Spotted For First Time Since Brandon Bust-Up – See The Photos thumbnail

SMOKING BREAK

Tommy Lee Is Spotted For First Time Since Brandon Bust-Up – See The Photos

Rocker puffs on a cigarette after son reportedly knocked him out.

By
Posted on
1 of 8
Tommy Lee is back. The rocker was spotted for the first time since his reported fight with his son Brandon Lee. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through for more.
The 55-year-old looked relaxed as he puffed on a cigarette while sitting inside his luxury car.
The musician was supported by his girlfriend Brittany Furlan Los Angeles. The model dropped off some legal papers at her attorney's office.
The 31-year-old Internet star bundled up for the jaunt, opting for a pink furry coat, which she paired with a bright orange beanie.
It has been reported that Lee wants to get a restraining order against his son Brandon, 21, after he reportedly knocked him out.
The latest reports is that Lee will withdraw hos police report as long as Brandon apologizes to him.
Mother Pamela Anderson has sided with her son over the fight claiming the Motley Crew drummer was not blameless in the fight.
Lee Mötley called-out his ex-wife on Twitter, after she discussed domestic abuse during their relationship on Piers Morgan's Life Stories last week. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

