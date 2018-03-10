Report Claims Tommy Lee Wants To Prosecute Son Brandon After Vicious Attack

Tommy Lee is showing his son Brandon Lee ‘tough love’ after he punched his father a report claims.

The 55-year-old rocker wants to go ahead with his criminal complaint with his son Brandon, 21, even if it means him getting prosecuted.

Lee is working with investigators following the attack in which Brandon reportedly knocked-out his famous dad.

And Lee is raging at Brandon’s mom Pamela Anderson, 50, who claimed that her son had punched him on the nose.

Lee claims he was out cold for two minutes after the attack last Monday and that his son was egged-on by Anderson.

Brandon claims he was acting in self defense while there have been reports he shot video footage of his father lying unconscious before sending the clip to his mother.

But a source revealed that the drummer is fed-up with his wayward son.

He said: “You encourage what you tolerate, and he’s not going to tolerate what Brandon did and that’s why he wants the criminal case to keep moving along.”

Lee and Anderson were married for three years and endured a roller coaster relationship – they also have another son Dylan, 20.

Lee is engaged to Vine star Brittany Furlan while Anderson has been linked with activist Julian Assange in recent months.

