Tommy Lee’s Son Blames Vicious Attack On Dad’s Alcoholism

Days after Tommy Lee’s son Brandon Lee reportedly assaulted him inside their home, the 21-year-old has come forward to claim the fight was fueled by his father’s explosive alcoholism.

“I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism,” Brandon said via his rep in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

SHOCKING: Tommy Lee Says Son ‘Assaulted’ Him & ‘Ran Away From Police’

Reading this, the 55-year-old musician took to Twitter to bash his son for spreading “lies” on social media.

“LMAAAO!!!! I’m happier than I’ve been in my entire life. I have a few drinks here & there because I’m f***in’ retired and enjoying my life. I worked 30+ f***in’ years I deserve it,” he wrote. “You didn’t arrange any intervention, you barely spoke to me while u were here. Just coverin ur a**!! See ya later social media! Can’t read anymore liesss.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tommy tweeted about the incident on March 6 , when he told his followers that his eldest son with Pamela Anderson had knocked him out while he was sitting in bed with his fiancée.

“Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé [sic] and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth,” he wrote at the time.

The Mötley Crüe drummer also posted a photo of himself with a bloody lip after the attack, writing: “My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

SHOCKING AUDIO: ‘He Has Guns!’ Hear The Explosive 911 Call After Tommy Lee Was Beat By Son

The 911 call from the home came on March 5, when the singer’s fiancée called to alert the cops of the vicious father-and-son brawl. Police claimed Brandon became violent after his father Tommy posted some “ugly” photos of his mom Pamela Anderson, 50.

